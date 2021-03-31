Florida's NFL Pro Day on SEC Network

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Gators will hold this year's Pro Day today with televised coverage of the event starting at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

Sixteen draft-eligible Gators from the 2020 roster, including Shawn Davis, Stone Forsythe, Trevon Grimes, Evan McPherson, Kyle Pitts, Tedarrell Slaton, Kadarius Toney, Kyle Trask and Marco Wilson, among others, will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts. Former Florida players Adam Shuler, Kalif Jackson and Martez Ivey also will participate this year.

Gator Great Chris Doering will report live from inside the Indoor Practice Facility. The live show will be part of a four-hour segment also featuring LSU's Pro Day events.