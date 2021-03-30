UF rivals follow suit after Gators offer Eddy Pierre-Louis, Richard Gouraige's brother

Earlier this year, Florida starting left tackle Richard Gouraige was in a film session when the coaches came over and showed him a photo.

It was a picture that his mother, Kerlange Brunson, had sent the staff of his younger brother, 2024 recruit Eddy Pierre-Louis.

“The first thing they told me,” Gouraige said, “was, ‘He’s gonna be a big kid.’”

Last week, UF became the first school to offer a scholarship to Pierre-Louis, a two-way lineman at Tampa Catholic High School. Georgia and West Virginia offered two days later, followed by Florida State and Miami.

“This man is skyrocketing right now,” Gouraige said. “I’m his biggest fan.”

Pierre-Louis has already surpassed his older brother as a freshman, both in measurables and scholarship offers. The 15-year-old has received a total of nine since March 21 and currently checks in at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds.

Gouraige was an inch shorter and 250 pounds at 15.

“I’m still big bro,” he quipped.

An SEC school also extended Gouraige his first offer in the spring of his freshman year, but it was Kentucky. He didn’t land his second scholarship, North Carolina, until the middle of his sophomore season.

Gouraige eventually became a consensus top-100 overall recruit in the Class of 2018. When he accepted his invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game, his brother was by his side.

“I know he always looked up to me and loved the game,” Gouraige said of Pierre-Louis. “I could see his passion for it when he was in little league. He would always ask me questions and I’d teach him different techniques. So I’ve had that awareness that he was going to take this seriously. He can play a little basketball too, but his main goal is football.”

Gouraige received a heads up from the Florida coaches before they offered his brother, but that didn’t curb his excitement when it happened.

“I was so happy when he first posted that he got offered from Florida,” Gouraige said. “He works extremely hard and the coaches see that. They think he’s a great football player. I don’t know what his future position will be (offensive line or defensive tackle), but he told me he’ll play wherever they need him.”

With Gouraige at Florida, many fans and recruiting experts will expect Pierre-Louis to follow in his brother’s footsteps. He plans to take his time with the process and consider all options before making a decision.

If Pierre-Louis does end up committing to the Gators, it won’t be because Gouraige influenced him.

“It’s his own life,” Gouraige said. “I won’t advise him to come to Florida. He can go anywhere he wants in the country. Only thing me and my mom ask is that he’s happy wherever he’s at and brings good grades home.”