FHSAA rolls out new high school football classifications

It's official: The new high school football classifications are set for 2021.

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced its new classifications for high school football in 2021, with multiple schools across Northeast Florida changing up their districts and regions.

Because of the enrollment disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the FHSAA board of directors voted March 8 to designate the next classification cycle for one year only, with another reclassification coming next winter.

Many local districts showed relatively few changes.

Under FHSAA rules for 2021, only teams in Classes 5A through 8A will have mandatory district opponents.

The FHSAA did not indicate that schools would be able to appeal their classifications.

The full list of local districts and regions is below.



Football district assignments for 2021-22

District 2-7A: Buchholz, Tallahassee Chiles, Ocala Forest, Tallahassee Leon.

District 3-6A: Columbia, Englewood, Lee, Orange Park, Westside.

District 4-6A: Gainesville, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Augustine.

District 4-5A: Clay, Gainesville Eastside, Menendez, North Marion, Palatka.

Region 2-4A: Titusville Astronaut, Brooksville Central, Cocoa, Hernando, Keystone Heights, Alachua Santa Fe, South Sumter, Space Coast, Umatilla, The Villages.

Region 1-3A: Chipley, Crescent City, Episcopal, Florida High, Interlachen, Tallahassee Maclay, P.K. Yonge, Pensacola Catholic, Providence, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Walton.

Region 1-2A: Aucilla Christian, Tallahassee FAMU, Quincy Munroe, Tallahassee NFC, North Florida Educational, Rocky Bayou Christian, Gainesville Saint Francis, Tallahassee St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, Trinity Christian, University Christian.

Region 3-1A: Bell, Branford, Chiefland, Dixie County, Fort White, Hilliard, Mayo Lafayette, Trenton, Union County.

Region 4-1A: Bradford, Bronson, Fort Meade, Hawthorne, Newberry, Pahokee, Pierson Taylor, Wildwood, Williston.