Gators land commitment from four-star OT Tony Livingston

Florida landed its second commitment of the week Thursday when consensus four-star recruit Tony Livingston joined the Class of 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound athlete/offensive tackle from Tampa pledged to the Gators over 30-plus offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The Gators offered Livingston last year as a jumbo athlete, and at the time he was listed as a tight end by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports now ranks him as the nation’s No. 19 offensive tackle, his projected position in college, and 156th overall prospect.

Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster served as his primary recruiter along with offensive line coach John Hevesy. Livingston, who plays power forward for Carrollwood Day, has also been offered a preferred walk-on spot on the basketball team and plans to play both sports at UF.

He joins a 2022 class of Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star defensive end Francois Nolton and Flower Mound (TX) three-star quarterback Nick Evers, who committed to the Gators on Tuesday.