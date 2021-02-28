Talented tight end going back in NCAA transfer portal

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

About a month after announcing he was transferring from LSU to Florida, former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert announced on social media Sunday he was re-entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal. I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus," Gilbert wrote on his Twitter account.

His commitment to the Gators last just four weeks, with Gilbert tweeting on Jan. 31, “After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family.”

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5, 249-pound Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns with the Tigers. He opted out of the remainder of the season Dec. 9, and he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5.

He was rated a consensus five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2020 out of Marietta, Georgia. He's likely to gain immediate eligibility under the NCAA's relaxed transfer rules.

Despite the early departure of Kyle Pitts, Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster has a ton of talent to to work with: Veteran Kemore Gamble, rising junior Keon Zipperer and redshirt freshman Jonathan Odom, as well as Gilbert and incoming freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox.

"I’m really excited about all the guys," Brewster said last week. "I’ve seen all these guys making great improvement. And what's really exciting to me is the role that the tight end plays in this offense. It gets me juiced every single day.

"For me as the tight end coach, I'm in the dream spot. I mean, there's tight ends all over America that are calling and wanting to be part of this offense at the University of Florida. They've seen what Kyle Pitts did."