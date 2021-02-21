Whitley: Mullen's contract at Florida will take care of itself

Spring football practice is back and Florida has the usual questions that pop up around the SEC.

Who'll be the quarterback? Will the defensive line get any better? When will Nick Saban retire?

But there's another question that's become unique to the Gators — What's the deal with Dan Mullen's contract extension?

Should fans be worried he's on the way out?

The contract was a topic last year, when the pandemic hit and canceled spring practice. Since then the world's best minds came up with a COVID-19 vaccine, but Mullen's contract situation remains a mystery.

I can't totally figure out what's going on, but I'm pretty sure what the outcome will be. Mullen's not going anywhere, at least not anytime soon.

If he does leave, it won't be because of a contract squabble. It will be because he doesn't want to deal with the pending changes to the most important part of his job — acquiring and keeping talent.

One concern is the transfer portal, which allows players to bolt for other schools. The portal was already exploding, and the NCAA is now considering allowing every player to transfer one time without having to sit out a year.

The advent of free agency is great for players. Coaches see it wreaking havoc with roster stability and forcing them to essentially re-recruit players every year.

Then there's the legislation allowing players to make money off their name, image and likeness. Called NIL for short, it basically legalizes stuff that once got schools thrown in the NCAA slammer.

Gatorland Toyota could pay a 5-star recruit $10,000 to appear in a commercial driving a Supra. Sounds good, but Tallahassee Ford could come along and offer $15,000.

The NCAA is tinkering with the details, but the Florida legislature passed its own NIL law last year. It goes into effect July 1, and nobody knows where all this will lead.

We do know it has coaches wondering if they even want to deal with the hassle. In his pre-spring practice news conference, Mullen, 48, was asked if the upheaval makes taking an NFL job more likely.

"I'll address it this way," he said. "I think a lot of people are trying to figure out what the future of college football is going to hold and what that's going to look like going forward."

That was an honest answer, and it also served a purpose. It kept the prospect of him leaving alive. Then there was Mullen's answer to the $6.6-million-a-year question.

There are three years left on his six-year deal. Rival coaches will point out to recruits that UF hasn't committed to Mullen beyond the time they might be a Gator.

Is that a worry?

"I don't control that part of it, so I've got to worry about what I control," Mullen said. "That can be in somebody else's press conference. That'd be a good question for them."

He was basically saying, "Ask my boss."

What was Scott Stricklin's answer?

"I've said all along I'm confident Dan will be here a long time," he said.

Stricklin was saying the same thing last spring. It shouldn't take longer to negotiate a football coach's contract than it did to negotiate the Louisiana Purchase.

So what's going on?

This is where we have to start reading the tea leaves. The parties were probably close to a deal last year, then the pandemic hit.

With millions of Floridians getting laid off, maybe UF thought it would look bad to announce a state employee was getting a raise to, say, $7 million a year. So the deal was put on the back burner.

There's been a lot of speculation that Mullen's erratic behavior last season has played a role. The "Pack The Swamp" outburst after losing at Texas A&M. The meltdown before the half against Missouri. Stuff like that.

That didn't exactly help Mullen's salary drive, but I don't think it affected the contract. If anything has been an issue, it's the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.

They were relatively minor offenses, but they looked bad. Mullen should have known better. And if there's one thing the University Athletic Association hates, it's having the words "Florida" and "NCAA investigation" in the same sentence.

The probe began sometime last year, but the penalties weren't announced until Dec. 22. Since then, there's probably been some give-and-take on the contract.

Mullen may well have gotten feelers from the NFL. But it wouldn't be unusual for Mullen's agent, Jimmy Sexton, to plant rumors that his client was being wooed.

It's all about leverage, and Mullen hasn't done much to enhance his in the past 12 months. But in three years, he's also proven to be the right guy for the job.

The bottom line is Mullen has three years left on his contract. The portal rules and NIL mayhem might eventually sour him on college coaching, but Mullen and UF know they've got a good thing going.

So don't spend too much time this spring on the question of Mullen's contract. That will take care of itself soon enough.

For now, you'd be better off worrying about the defensive line.

— David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com.