Florida's annual Homecoming Game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, against Vanderbilt.

The Gators own a 69-26-2 record in homecoming games all-time, including a 27-5 mark since 1989. Florida downed South Carolina last season, 38-24. The last time the Gators hosted the Commodores on Homecoming was in a 9-7 win in 2015.

More details surrounding Homecoming Weekend will be announced at a later date.