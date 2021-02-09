Florida, Notre Dame announce home-and-home series in 2031-32

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida added Notre Dame to its 2031 and 2032 football schedule, the school announced Tuesday.

The Gators will face the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 15, 2031 and host Notre Dame for a non-conference contest Sept. 11 of the following year.

The two perennial powers have only met one time in their storied histories as Notre Dame came back to beat Florida in the highest-scoring Sugar Bowl to that date, 39-28, on Jan. 1, 1992.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, like many of his colleagues around the country, has beefed up the team's non-conference schedule over the next decade. The Gators have home-and-home series scheduled with Texas, Utah, Cal, Colorado, Arizona State and North Carolina State. They also play in-state rivals Florida State annually and are slated to play Miami and USF.

This year's UF non-conference schedule: Sept. 4 - Florida Atlantic, Sept. 11 - at USF, Nov. 13 - Samford and Nov. 27 - Florida State.

Future Power Five Non-Conference Opponents:

• 2021: Florida State

• 2022: Utah, at Florida State

• 2023: at Utah

• 2024: Miami

•2025: at Miami

•2026: Cal, at NC State

•2027: at Cal

•2028: Colorado, at Arizona State

• 2029: at Colorado

• 2030: Texas

• 2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame

• 2032: Notre Dame, NC State