Florida's Trask named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner

Special to Gatorsports.com

TYLER, Texas – Florida’s Kyle Trask was named the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday night.

Trask threw for 4,283 yards (No. 2 in the FBS) and 43 touchdowns (No. 1 in the FBS). He also accounted for 46 total touchdowns, which was second only to Tim Tebow’s 55 in 2007 on UF’s single-season record list.

After his historic season for the Gators, Trask joins the company of other notable winners of the award such as Baker Mayfield (2017), Kyler Murray (2018) and J.K. Dobbins (2019).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.

Previous Winners

2013: Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor

2014: Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU

2015: Greg Ward, QB, Houston

2016: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2019: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

2020: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida