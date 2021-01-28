Florida's Trask named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner
TYLER, Texas – Florida’s Kyle Trask was named the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday night.
Trask threw for 4,283 yards (No. 2 in the FBS) and 43 touchdowns (No. 1 in the FBS). He also accounted for 46 total touchdowns, which was second only to Tim Tebow’s 55 in 2007 on UF’s single-season record list.
After his historic season for the Gators, Trask joins the company of other notable winners of the award such as Baker Mayfield (2017), Kyler Murray (2018) and J.K. Dobbins (2019).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.
Previous Winners
2013: Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor
2014: Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU
2015: Greg Ward, QB, Houston
2016: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
2020: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida