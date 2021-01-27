UF offensive coordinator Brian Johnson leaving for NFL

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

After settling his coaching staff on the defensive side last week, Florida football coach Dan Mullen will have to do the same on the offensive side now with the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, the Sun confirmed.

Johnson, 33, told Mullen on Wednesday that he has accepted the quarterback coach position with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report it.

Johnson and Mullen teamed up to produce one of the best offenses in the nation last year. The Gators finished the season with the top passing offense at about 380 yards per game, and ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage and a number of other categories as well.

Johnson rejoined Mullen at Florida after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston for a season. Before that he was on Mullen’s staff at Mississippi State working with the quarterbacks, current Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott among them.

He helped coach Florida quarterback Kyle Trask from a player who didn't start in his final two years of high school ball to a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Johnson interviewed to become the head coach at South Carolina and was mentioned as a candidate at Boise State.

Mullen filled an open spot on his staff Friday by hiring former South Florida assistant Jules Montinar to work with defensive backs.

Montinar joined former Auburn assistant Wesley McGriff in the Gators' revamped secondary. Mullen fired Ron English and Torrian Gray the day after the Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma.