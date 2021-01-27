Florida football schedule 2021: Here’s every matchup for Gators
The SEC announced Florida football’s 2021 schedule Wednesday on SEC Network.
UF will host Alabama for the first time since 2011. Here’s the full list of games for the Gators (kickoff time and TV to be announced):
Sept. 4: Florida Atlantic, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Sept. 11: at USF, Tampa
Sept. 18: Alabama, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Sept. 25: Tennessee, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Oct. 2: at Kentucky, Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
Oct. 9: Vanderbilt, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Oct. 16: at LSU, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
Oct. 23: Bye
Oct. 30: vs. Georgia Bulldogs, at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
Nov. 6: at South Carolina, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
Nov. 13: Samford, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Nov. 20: at Missouri, Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 27: Florida State, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium