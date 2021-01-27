Florida football schedule 2021: Here’s every matchup for Gators

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

The SEC announced Florida football’s 2021 schedule Wednesday on SEC Network.

UF will host Alabama for the first time since 2011. Here’s the full list of games for the Gators (kickoff time and TV to be announced):

Sept. 4: Florida Atlantic, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Sept. 11: at USF, Tampa

Sept. 18: Alabama, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Sept. 25: Tennessee, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Oct. 2: at Kentucky, Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

Oct. 9: Vanderbilt, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Oct. 16: at LSU, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

Oct. 23: Bye

Oct. 30: vs. Georgia Bulldogs, at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Nov. 6: at South Carolina, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Nov. 13: Samford, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Nov. 20: at Missouri, Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 27: Florida State, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium