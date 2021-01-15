Florida Gators' top 10 offensive plays of 2020 season

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

With the college football season now in the books, The Sun is looking back at Florida’s best plays from 2020.

Here are the top 10 offensive plays last year:

10. Kyle Pitts’ career-long TD at Ole Miss

Five seconds before halftime, Pitts hauled in a 16-yard touchdown on a back-shoulder throw from Kyle Trask. They hooked up again on the second play of the third quarter, putting Florida up 35-14. Ole Miss dialed up a safety blitz, but running back Dameon Pierce picked up Jaylon Jones — and blocked him to the ground. Trask took advantage and went deep to Pitts, who beat linebacker Jacquez Jones in coverage, stiff-armed him after making the catch and outran another defender for a 71-yard touchdown, Florida’s longest offensive play of the season.

9. Kadarius Toney’s touchdown vs. Alabama

After falling behind 7-0 in the SEC title game, Florida needed to avoid a punt on its opening drive. On third-and-9, Toney was in the slot against Alabama’s Malachi Moore and easily blew by the freshman to get open. Trask delivered a perfect pass under duress, hitting Toney in stride for a 51-yard touchdown. It was Toney’s 10th receiving score of the season, the highest single-season mark by a Gators wideout since Dallas Baker in 2006.

8. Justin Shorter’s touchdown vs. Arkansas

Shorter had just one reception against the Razorbacks, but it was the play of the game and his third consecutive week with a touchdown. On first down just outside of the red zone, Trask dropped back and threw across the field to the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Shorter. He went up for the jump ball over Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Catalon was in position to break up the pass, but Shorter made an amazing catch over him for a 21-yard score.

7. Toney’s first touchdown vs. Missouri

The Tigers led 7-6 with under two minutes to play in the first half when Toney took over. He received a screen pass, made the first defender miss and avoided three more tacklers with a ridiculous spin move to break free for an 18-yard touchdown. UF was back in the end zone 33 seconds later after a fumble recovery by Brenton Cox Jr., setting up Toney’s 30-yard TD catch on the next play. He later scored on a 16-yard run, the only three-touchdown performance of his career.

6. Pitts’ fourth touchdown at Ole Miss

Pitts sealed Florida’s season-opening win with his fourth score of the game, the most TD receptions by a Gator since Ike Hilliard in 1995. The Rebels rushed six defenders on second down, with Trask throwing off his back foot and into double coverage. Pitts caught the ball over both defenders in the end zone, outmuscling one of them (Jones) to hang on for the 17-yard touchdown. That put UF over the 50-point mark and Pitts finished with a career-high 170 receiving yards.

5. Trevon Grimes’ touchdown vs. Alabama

Trailing 35-17 at the half, the Gators needed six points on their first series of the third quarter. After reaching midfield Trask threw a deep sideline pass to Grimes, who was matched up one-on-one against SEC Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. He had good coverage, but couldn’t locate the ball as Grimes snagged it out of the air. Surtain was spun around on the play and Grimes took off for a 50-yard touchdown, his longest score of the season.

4. Toney’s TD against South Carolina

Toney had a 50-yard play in each of the first two games, but took the second one to the house. With Florida up 31-14 on the Gamecocks, Trask evaded pressure from the right and found Toney across the middle on third-and-9. He turned it upfield and split five South Carolina defenders who had a shot at him, breaking a few tackles and outracing them for a 57-yard touchdown. It was one of three 50-yard plays for Toney in 2020 (he also had a 49-yarder against LSU).

3. Grimes’ touchdown at Vanderbilt

With the game tied at 10, Trask launched a deep pass to the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Grimes. He timed his jump perfectly and mossed two defenders — Vanderbilt’s Brendon Harris and Allan George — to put Florida in front with under a minute left in the half. The 34-yard score was reviewed by officials, but Grimes maintained possession of the ball after he hit the ground and the call stood. It was his fourth consecutive game with a touchdown reception.

2. Pitts’ touchdown against Alabama

The Tide regained a two-touchdown lead late in the fourth, but the Kyle-to-Kyle connection hooked up one last time to make it a one-score game. Trask again threw into double coverage, but placed the ball where only Pitts could catch it. Pitts turned his body and made a leaping grab over Alabama’s Brian Branch and Surtain in the corner of the end zone. It marked Pitts’ 12th touchdown of the year, which ranks second on the SEC single-season record list among tight ends.

1. Grimes’ touchdown against Georgia

Florida overcame a 14-0 deficit to take a first-half lead, but lost Pitts midway through the second quarter. On the offense’s next trip to the red zone, Trask targeted Grimes on third-and-1 and the receiver made the play of his career. He went up high over UGA’s Tyson Campbell, extended both arms over his head and high-pointed the ball to come down with an incredible 14-yard touchdown. His score gave the Gators a 38-21 lead 11 seconds before the break.