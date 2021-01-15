Florida lands transfer kicker from Mississippi State

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Kicker Jace Christmann has decided to play for Dan Mullen … again.

After committing to Mullen as a recruit and playing two years under him at Mississippi State, Christmann announced Friday he’s joining the Florida program as a graduate transfer. He will replace UF starter Evan McPherson, who declared for the NFL draft earlier this month, on the roster.

“I’m excited to announce I will be transferring to the University of Florida to play my final season of college football after graduating in the spring,” Christmann posted on his Twitter account. “To Coach Mullen and his staff, we started together, let’s finish together. Time to get to work!”

Christmann leaves MSU as the school’s all-time leader in scoring (219), owns the record for consecutive PATs made (95) and tied for the best field-goal percentage in school history (80 percent).

McPherson’s backup the past three years was redshirt junior kicker Chris Howard, who made his first career start against Missouri with McPherson unavailable. Howard made two kicks from 28 and 32 yards as well as all five extra point attempts. He kicked a PAT against Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Florida’s roster also includes freshman kicker Zack Sessa, who transferred to UF as a preferred walk-on from Georgia Southern.