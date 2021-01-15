Florida’s Robinson taking job at Michigan

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson is planning to join the staff at Michigan, The Sun confirmed Friday.

FootballScoop.com first reported the news, though the hire has not been finalized at this time.

Robinson has spent the past three seasons with UF coach Dan Mullen, who hired him as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2017. He also spent time as a GA at Ole Miss and Georgia, his alma mater, where he played and then coached under current Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Robinson is considered one of Florida’s better recruiters, landing five-star linebacker Derek Wingo in the 2020 class and recently signing top-100 overall recruit Jeremiah Williams.

Mullen now has two openings on his defensive staff. UF parted ways with secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray earlier this month and replaced one of them with former Auburn assistant Wesley McGriff.