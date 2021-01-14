Gators pick up graduate transfer from Auburn

Special to Gatorsports.com

Former Auburn defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk is transferring to Florida, the Orlando native announced on social media Thursday.

Newkirk (6-foot-3, 317 pounds) started all 10 regular-season games for Auburn at defensive tackle last season. He made 28 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks. In his three years at Auburn, Newkirk appeared in 30 games, made 40 tackles, 5.0 TFls, 2.5 sacks and forced one fumble. Newkirk dealt with knee injuries in 2018 and 2019 but battled back and became a key piece up front for the Tigers’ defense. Newkirk was touted as one of the best JUCO recruits in the nation when he came out of Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. in 2018.

He will be a graduate transfer for the Gators in the 2021 season.

Newkirk is the second defensive tackle the Gators have added through the NCAA Transfer Portal, as former Penn State transfer Antonio Shelton joined UF on Jan. 6.