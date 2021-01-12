UF football roundup: Trey Dean, Jeremiah Moon returning for 2021 season

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

As expected, Florida safety Trey Dean III will come back for his senior season. What wasn't expected is the return of redshirt senior linebacker Jeremiah Moon.

Both players announced their decision on social media Tuesday. Dean started the final two games of 2020 and finished the year with 34 tackles and an interception.

Moon is returning for his sixth season. "The past few years have tested me physically and mentally," Moon wrote. "Adversity happens in everyone's journey to success, and that has surely been the case for me. Thank you to everyone that has stuck with me through this process. With that being said, I will be returning to the University of Florida to get my master's and play one last season with my brothers in orange and blue!"

A stress fracture in his left foot ended this past season early for Moon, who had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but has decided to take advantage of the free year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing student-athletes due to COVID-19.

Dean started as a freshman at cornerback before switching to nickel in 2019. He made the move to safety prior to last season and started twice in place of the injured Shawn Davis.

“This will be my year of completion in excellence in all things,” Dean said of returning for 2021. “This will afford me the opportunity to obtain my degree and elevate my craft into the NFL.”

While Dean is staying at UF, redshirt senior DB Nick Oelrich out of nearby Newberry High has entered the NCAA transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The former walk-on appeared in seven games last year, mostly on special teams.