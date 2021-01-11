Punter Jacob Finn has entered NCAA transfer portal

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Florida punter Jacob Finn will play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

The redshirt senior, who was placed on scholarship prior to the 2020 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Finn took over for Tommy Townsend as the starter and averaged 46.3 yards per punt on 26 attempts, including a long of 67.

Finn, who joined the team as a walk-on in the summer of 2016, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year for all fall sport athletes due to COVID-19. His successor will be freshman punter Jeremy Crawshaw, who made his career debut against Oklahoma and averaged 49.0 yards on his two attempts (long of 50).

In addition to Finn, the Gators will also have to replace their starting kicker with junior Evan McPherson declaring for the NFL draft last week.

McPherson’s backup the past three years was redshirt junior kicker Chris Howard, who made two kicks against Missouri with McPherson unavailable. Florida’s roster also includes freshman kicker Zack Sessa, who transferred to UF as a preferred walk-on from Georgia Southern.