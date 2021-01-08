SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

This day in Florida football history

Special to Gatorsports.com

Jan. 8 has been a good day in Florida football history:

2007 — Second-ranked Florida dominates Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith and No. 1 Ohio State for a 41-14 in the BCS National Championship Bowl. The Gators become the first Division I school to hold football and basketball titles at the same time.

Florida defensive end Derrick Harvey tackles Ohio State's Brian Hartline in the first half of the BCS national championship game in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 8, 2007.

2009 — Tim Tebow wins the matchup of Heisman winners as No. 1 Florida beats No. 2 Oklahoma and this year’s Heisman winner Sam Bradford, 24-14, in the BCS National Championship Bowl.

In this Jan. 8, 2009 file photo, Florida's Tim Tebow celebrates during the fourth quarter of the BCS Championship game against Oklahoma in Miami.

2012 — Denver’s Tim Tebow connects with Demaryius Thomas on an electrifying 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime and the Broncos stun the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in a AFC wild-card game. The play, the longest to end a playoff game in overtime, takes 11 seconds and is the quickest ending to an overtime in NFL history.

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after beating the Steelers 29-23 in overtime of the NFL wild card playoff game on Jan. 8, 2012, in Denver. Tebow's 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas on the first play of the extra period clinched the victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.