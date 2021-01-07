Report: Florida hires defensive assistant coach

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Florida plans to hire Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff to fill a vacancy on staff, according to reports.

FootballScoop.com was the first to report the news, which comes a week after UF parted ways with cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Ron English.

McGriff, 52, is expected to replace Gray and has coached in the SEC for nearly a decade. He had two stints with Auburn (2019-20, 2016) and Ole Miss (2017-18, 2012), where he served as defensive coordinator and was promoted to associate head coach. His other stops include Vanderbilt (2011) and Kentucky (2001-02).

McGriff, a Georgia native, also spent three seasons (2013-15) with the New Orleans Saints and four years as the Miami Hurricanes defensive backs coach (2007-10). His top recruits include UM’s Brandon Harris and Robert Nkemdiche at Ole Miss.

Football Scoop reports that former Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash is a candidate to become Florida’s safeties coach. Ash, 47, was the head coach at Rutgers from 2016-19 after serving as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2014-15) under former UF coach Urban Meyer.