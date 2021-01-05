Gators kicker Evan McPherson enters NFL draft

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Florida kicker Evan McPherson will forgo his senior season and make himself available for the NFL draft, he announced on social media Tuesday.

McPherson is the third early declaration for the Gators, joining junior tight end Kyle Pitts and redshirt junior defensive back Marco Wilson.

“My family and I have put much time, thought and prayer into this decision over the past few weeks," McPherson wrote on Instagram. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play football at the highest level in the NFL.”

McPherson made 17 of 22 field goals this past season after connecting on 17 of 19 attempts as both a freshman and sophomore. He holds the third-best mark in school history for single-season field goal percentage (89.5) and career field goals (51).

“Thank you coach (Dan) Mullen for believing in me from the beginning and giving me the chance to play for Florida & become a Gator for life,” he wrote. “The memories I have from playing in the Swamp I will forever cherish. I have played with the best teammates in the world. I'm proud to call each and every one of them my brothers.”

McPherson’s backup the past three years was redshirt junior kicker Chris Howard, who made his first career start against Missouri with McPherson unavailable. Howard made two kicks from 28 and 32 yards as well as all five extra point attempts. He kicked a PAT against Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Florida’s roster also includes freshman kicker Zack Sessa, who transferred to UF as a preferred walk-on from Georgia Southern.