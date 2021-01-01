Mullen moves on defensive assistant coaches

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Florida coach Dan Mullen has made two staff changes on the defensive side of the ball.

Safeties coach Ron English and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray have both been relieved of their duties, multiple sources confirmed to The Sun on Friday night. The moves come on the heels of the Gators’ 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday.

English was hired by Mullen at Mississippi State in 2017 and followed him to Florida the next year. Gray joined Mullen’s staff in 2019, his second stint at UF after serving as the defensive backs coach in 2016.

Florida’s passing defensive ranked 100th nationally this season, allowing an average 257.1 yards per game along with an SEC-worst 28 touchdown passes allowed. The Gators gave up 30.8 points per game, the most by the program since 1917.

One coaching candidate for Mullen could be former UF defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson (2011-14), who spent the past five seasons as South Carolina’s defensive coordinator.