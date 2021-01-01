SUBSCRIBE NOW
Campbell decides on NFL try, Carter will return

Special to Gatorsports.com
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate leads defensive lineman Zachary Carter (17) off the field Wednesday against Oklahoma during the second half of the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Carter announced his return to UF on Thursday.

A couple of Florida defensive lineman made their future playing plans known Thursday on social media.

Senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell announced plans to turn pro. Campbell was one of three defensive starters to opt out of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

Campbell could have played one more year under a special NCAA rule put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fellow defensive tackle Zachary Carter, meanwhile, announced plans to return to school for his senior season. Carter led the Gators with five sacks in 2020.