Campbell decides on NFL try, Carter will return

Special to Gatorsports.com

A couple of Florida defensive lineman made their future playing plans known Thursday on social media.

Senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell announced plans to turn pro. Campbell was one of three defensive starters to opt out of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

Campbell could have played one more year under a special NCAA rule put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fellow defensive tackle Zachary Carter, meanwhile, announced plans to return to school for his senior season. Carter led the Gators with five sacks in 2020.