Trask makes it official, won't return to Florida

Special to Gatorsports.com

As expected, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask announced through a video on his social media account Thursday, that he will make himself available for the NFL draft.

Before the 55-20 Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma, Trask, a Heisman Trophy finalist, entered bowl season leading the FBS this season in total touchdowns (46), touchdown passes (43), passing yards (4,125) and passing yards per game (375).

Trask’s three touchdown passes against Alabama made him the ninth player in FBS history to throw at least 43 touchdown passes through the first 11 games of a season. Of those nine, Trask is one of three to accomplish the feat with fewer than 50 attempts per game.

Trask is one of 29 FBS quarterbacks since 1996 to log five 400-yard passing games in a season and is the only SEC quarterback to accomplish the feat within that span.

Trask, who earned a Master's degree in Sport Management earlier this month, could have remained at UF because the NCAA granted athletes another year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

He endured the worst performance of his record-breaking career against the Sooners on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, throwing three interceptions on Florida's opening three drives. Trask finished 16 of 28 for 158 yards, and no touchdowns for the first time as a Gator