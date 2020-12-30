Live updates: Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Cotton Bowl

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida Gators face a difficult task of getting back on track to end Year 3 of the coach Dan Mullen era.

The Gators (8-3) look to avoid a three-game losing streak to end the season and they will have to do it against a talented Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) squad in the Cotton Bowl in the best non-College Football Playoff matchup of the bowl season

“This being our third straight New Year’s Six bowl game, I think the program’s right there and competing with all the top teams in the country," said Mullen, in his third season as Florida's head coach after nine seasons at Mississippi State. "And you look at that and as you talk about it, you look at the margin for error to go win championships is extremely small.”

Florida, which will be without its top four receivers and has only about 60 scholarship players, lost 52-46 to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Its other losses were both by three points — on a game-ending field goal at No. 5 Texas A&M, and when LSU kicked a field goal with 23 seconds left in the Gators' home finale.

The Sooners are back in the NFL stadium where they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship earlier this month. They have a seven-game winning streak since losing their first two conference games, but coach Lincoln Riley said he will also look back at this season and be proud of what all of college football accomplished despite COVID-19.

Tonight's game can be seen on ESPN, which is Channel 206 on DirecTV and Channel 140 on Dish Network.

Just before kickoff, the Gators were a nine-point underdog to the Sooners, according to BetMGM. Prior to Kyle Pitts and three other top receivers becoming unavailable for tonight's game, the Gators were favored by two points. After that, they were a 2½-point underdog, then closer to game time, that line went to seven points before tonight's line.

