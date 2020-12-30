Cotton Bowl: Florida Gators linebacker James Houston hears trash talk of Sooners bite back

Call it karma. Call it bad timing.

Whatever you choose, social media and Oklahoma Sooners fans were calling out the Florida Gators for some bulletin board material during the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners offense was having their way with the Gators' defense Wednesday night to the tune of 684 yards, a Cotton Bowl record, and 55 points. Rhamondre Stevenson had 186 yards on 18 carries, and Seth McGowan broke out for a couple of huge gains to guide Oklahoma to 435 rushing yards, also a record for the bowl.

And on Twitter, fans were pointing out some unfortunate words uttered by UF linebacker James Houston after the matchup was announced.

"Oklahoma is a good matchup, but they're not on our level," he said Dec. 23. "They're not the SEC. They're not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show."

That statement was uttered before Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and others announced they would sit out the Cotton Bowl. And their absence showed Wednesday night as the offense could muster only one touchdown and Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask threw three interceptions in the first quarter.

The statements did not go unnoticed online.

As Oklahoma was back in the red zone early in the fourth quarter, fans at the game — overwhelmingly Sooner-friendly — began to chant "S-E-C."

