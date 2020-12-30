Cotton Bowl 2020: Florida Gators behind 17-0 to Oklahoma Sooners after just 7 minutes

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s start to the Cotton Bowl went about as poorly as possible.

After the Sooners orchestrated a five-play, 79-yard drive against Florida’s banged-up defense for an early touchdown, the Gators had a chance to answer with Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask back under center for possibly the last time in a UF uniform.

Unfortunately it also wasn’t a successful first series for Trask and Florida’s offense.

Trask completed a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Justin Shorter on his first throw, but his second was easily intercepted by Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood at the UF 38-yard line. Norwood jogged untouched down the sideline into the end zone to put the Sooners up 14-0 within the first three minutes of action.

Fortunately for Trask, Heisman Trophy voting already ended, but his interception – just his fifth during what has been a magnificent season – was anything but exemplary, and it dug Florida further into a hole after already being in one without eight starters.

It would get worse. On the next possession, Trask started moving the ball downfield, but a pass went through the hands of tight end Kemore Gamble and into the hands of Brian Asamoah. That gave Trask two interceptions in two drives.

Oklahoma settled for just a field goal, putting the Sooners ahead 17-0 in less than 7 minutes of game time.

One has to credit Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Oklahoma’s top-20 defense for coming out ready to play.

On the next drive, Trask led the Gators down to the Sooners' 10-yard line before throwing his third interception of the quarter, this one grabbed by Woodi Washington in the end zone.

It was the first time in his career that Trask has thrown three interceptions in a game, never mind the first quarter.

USA TODAY Network digital producer Dan Rorabaugh contributed to this report.