Cotton Bowl 2020: Emory Jones leads Florida Gators to points but loses his lunch

Florida quarterback Emory Jones gave the world glimpses of UF’s future at the position in the second quarter.

Jones helped orchestrate UF’s first touchdown of the night on a 16-play, 88-yard drive that saw the former top-ranked prospect complete five of eight passes for 73 yards while rushing five times for 31 yards and a score from a yard out.

Although it seemed Jones may have been slightly unprepared for the extended action as ESPN’s cameras captured him repeatedly vomiting on the field during the drive.

Jones also was checked out by Florida’s trainers for an apparent left arm injury, although neither that or the likely dehydration kept UF’s next-man-up at signal-caller from staying in the contest.

Dan Mullen did go back to Kyle Trask under center on Florida’s next drive, and the Gators would manage just a field goal, begging the question if the offense should have stuck with Jones under center.

Either way, his early first-half showing was a sign Florida still has a promising future at the position.

