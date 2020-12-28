Florida's Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney announce they will skip Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Florida will be without its top three pass catchers Wednesday against Oklahoma.

Gators senior wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney announced Monday they will skip the Cotton Bowl and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft. They join junior tight end Kyle Pitts, who declared for the draft Dec. 20 after the SEC Championship Game.

How to watch:Cotton Bowl between Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners on TV, live stream

Preparing for NFL:Florida's Kyle Pitts to forego bowl game, senior season

“Thank you Gator Nation, you all mean the world to me,” Grimes wrote on his social media post, which thanked his family, coaches and teammates. “I will forever cherish all my great memories from playing in The Swamp.”

Top receiving trio

Toney led the Gators in receptions (70) and receiving yards (984), hauling in 10 touchdowns after scoring just once in each of the last two years. Grimes finishes this season with 38 receptions for 589 yards and nine touchdowns, tripling his scoring total from a year ago.

Grimes, Pitts and Toney became the second Gators trio in school history to all have at least nine receiving touchdowns for the season. They combined for 151 receptions, 2,343 yards and 31 touchdowns, and UF will be without all of that production Wednesday.

How to watch the Cotton Bowl

Who: No. 7 Florida (8-3) will face the sixth-ranked Sooners (8-2)

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

TV: ESPN.