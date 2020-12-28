Florida's Jacob Copeland says he has COVID, to miss bowl

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

A fourth Florida pass catcher will miss the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.

Receiver Jacob Copeland, a redshirt sophomore, revealed Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play on Wednesday night.

UF will also be without junior tight end Kyle Pitts and senior receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, all of whom opted out of the bowl game to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

Copeland averages a team-high 18.9 yards per catch (23 total) and ranks fourth on the Gators in receiving yards (435) behind Toney, Pitts and Grimes. Copeland has three touchdowns as well, including one in each of the last two regular season games.