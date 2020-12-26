What's the latest line for the Cotton Bowl, Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners?

Last we saw the Florida Gators, they were literally trying to match the Alabama Crimson Tide punch-for-offensive-punch and came awfully close to pulling it off in the SEC Championship.

Wednesday, the Gators need to shrug off that 52-46 loss and take on a very tough Oklahoma Sooners team fresh off a Big XII title in this year's Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday night.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Gators (8-3), ranked No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll, seemed to be able to keep up with top-ranked Alabama behind the arm of Kyle Trask, who threw for three touchdowns, but in the end, turnovers proved too costly. Trask, who is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finished the season with 43 touchdown passes against just five interceptions.

As for the Sooners (8-2), ranked No. 7, they've been able to bounce back from a 1-2 start with seven straight wins, including last week's 27-21 win in the Big XII title game over Iowa State. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has improved throughout the season, and has thrown for 25 touchdown passes.

The Cotton Bowl was played from its 1937 inception until 2010 in the stadium that bears the same name. In 2011, it was moved to AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

What's the latest line for Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners?

As of Saturday evening, the Florida Gators are a two-point favorite over the Oklahoma Sooners, according to BetMGM.

The over-under is 71.5 points.

The money line for Wednesday's game is -145 for the Gators and +120 for the Sooners.

