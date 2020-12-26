How to watch Cotton Bowl between Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadiuim in Arlington, Texas.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 30.

The No. 10 Gators (8-3 SEC) have lost two games in a row, including a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Quarterback Kyle Trask is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns, both tops in FBS. Trask's main weapons are receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts (12 TDs each). Pitts will sit out the Cotton Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The No. 7 Sooners (8-2, 7-2 Big 12) have won seven straight, including a 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Quarterback Spencer Rattler led the Big 12 with 2,784 yards and 25 touchdowns. Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto were fourth and fifth in the Big 12 with 8 and 7.5 sacks, respectively. Cornerback Tre Norwood tied for the conference lead with four interceptions.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Game start: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter)

Online: Watch ESPN (TV provider needed) and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: ESPN Radio, Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Announcers: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (reporter)

Online radio: FloridaGators.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

There is reduced seating for the Cotton Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys have had as many as 30,000 fans at games in AT&T Stadium this season.

