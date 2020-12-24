Kyle Trask: Florida Gators quarterback named Heisman Trophy finalist

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is one of four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

The senior joins Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and an Alabama tandem in quarterback Mac Jones and wide receive DeVonta Smith.

Trask led the FBS in passing yards (4,125), passing yards per game (375) and touchdowns (43). He setting several school records in the process, including passing yards per game and touchdowns.

Trask would join Tim Tebow (2007) and Steve Spurrier (1966) as Heisman winners from Florida.

The senior from Malvern, Texas, will learn whether he won the award at 7 p.m. Jan. 5. The virtual ceremony will air on ESPN.

Gators tight end Kyle Pitts finished 10th in the Heisman voting, which was announced Thursday evening on ESPN.

Heisman comps:No shortage of comparisons between UF's Kyle Trask, Alabama's Mac Jones

History:Kyle Trask breaks Florida record with 40th touchdown pass

Back to the beginning:Trask's remarkable journey began against Kentucky