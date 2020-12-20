Cotton Bowl 2020: Florida Gators to play Oklahoma Sooners

Special to Gatorsports.com

For the third consecutive season to start his tenure as head coach at Florida, the Dan Mullen-led Gators received a berth in a New Year's Six bowl Sunday.

The No. 7 (CFP rankings) Gators (8-3) will play No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 on ESPN.

"A lot of guys really care about each other, have really worked hard to get here to this point," Mullen said following the Gators' 52-46 loss to Alabama at the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. "I know there's a great deal of disappointment in the locker room, but there's also a lot of respect for everything that everybody on this team went through and did for this year."

Florida is playing Oklahoma for only the second time in school history. The first meeting came in the 2008 national championship game, a 24-14 Florida win in Mullen's last game as offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer. Mullen had already accepted the head coaching job at Mississippi State but stayed on to help the Gators win their third national title and second in three years.

The Sooners ended a three-year run of making the College Football Playoff even after winning another Big 12 title with a 27-21 win Saturday over Iowa State at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Oklahoma is in the Cotton Bowl for only the third time, its first since a 41-13 loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 4, 2013. That was 11 years after the Sooners beat Arkansas when that bowl was still played in its namesake stadium near downtown Dallas.

Both the Gators and Sooners score just more than 41 points a game with big-play offenses. Florida averages 509 total yards a game, and Oklahoma about 476.

The Cotton Bowl will be played two days before Alabama faces No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in a CFP semifinal originally scheduled to serve as the 107th Rose Bowl in Pasadena. That game on Jan. 1 was moved, ostensibly based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, but also the ban on fans at spectator sports in California.

Lincoln Riley is 44-8 in his four seasons as Oklahoma's head coach. Mullen is 29-8 in three seasons with the Gators since returning after nine seasons at Mississippi State.

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the fourth different quarterback for the Sooners to win a Big 12 title the past four seasons, has thrown for 278 yards per game. His 25 touchdowns are the most for a freshman QB and he has thrown seven interceptions.

Florida senior quarterback Kyle Trask is the NCAA's top passer at 375 yards per game with 43 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He will be without standout tight end Kyle Pitts in the Cotton Bowl, but will still have senior receivers Kadarius Toney (70 catches, 984 yards, 10 TDs) and Trevon Grimes (38 catches, 589 yards, 9 TDs).

Pitts announced he is turning pro and won't play in the Cotton Bowl. The 6-foot-6 junior had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the SEC title game, and caught 43 passes for 770 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns in his eight games this season.

