Five questions with Florida linebacker James Houston

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida junior linebacker James Houston:

Q: What's the energy been like in practice this week?

A: We all know the task at hand. We've been a little bit more physical, a little bit more aggressive. Moving to the ball a little bit more faster. Scouts know they have to be on their game a little bit more because of the talent that we are facing. So we all know what the task is, we all know what needs to be done and I think we're handling it pretty well.

Q: Where does this Alabama offense rank? As good as Ole Miss or the best you’ve faced?

A: It’s definitely probably up there with Ole Miss. Ole Miss was a great offense. They did tempo very well. They had great receivers, great passing attack. Alabama’s a little bit more of a mix. They go deep and have that passing attack, but they also have No. 22 who can run between the tackles and outside of the tackles. So they’re a mixed offense and we need to be able to stop the run and stop the pass. It’s going to be a four-quarter game and we need to be able to bring it all 60 minutes.

Q: How do you handle the pre-game jitters for a game like this?

A: I think we’ve been preparing for it all week. Coach (Dan) Mullen has been explaining to us how big the SEC Championship is. It’s probably the biggest game of the year, bigger than the national championship, bigger than all the bowl games, and all those games and whatnot. So, we just have to be ready. Me personally, I treat it like a regular game. But we know there is much more at stake in this game. It’s just something that everybody’s going to have to kinda get through on their own. Those jitters, that first play gonna get those jitters out.

Q: How easy or how difficult is it to kind of forget about what happened last Saturday vs. LSU?

A: I think it is actually very easy, just having the opponent that we have. There's not really much time to be thinking about LSU. So, yeah, and I think the loss honestly will help us cause nobody wants to feel like that ever again. We know we should have never even been in a game with them. So, I think it would give us a little bit of an edge, this game. Allow us to come out a little bit more fiery.

Q: Can Florida’s defense shock everyone with their performance in this game?

A: Yeah, I mean as players, I don’t really think we really look at who ya’ll pick (to win). I think it’s always, we’re gonna win. Like, we’re trying to go out there and win, and it’s not so much about what they got and what we got. It’s we know what we got, we know how good we are. Now let’s go show it and do it.