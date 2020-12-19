SEC Championship: Kadarius Toney brings Gators even vs. Crimson Tide

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

The Gators quickly fell into a hole, but it didn’t take long for UF's high-powered offense to answer right back.

With Florida at midfield, UF sent five wide receivers out wide, and the Crimson Tide mistakenly lined up a freshman defensive back in single coverage on senior wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Trask waited and delivered a beautiful ball to Toney, who promptly separated from his man, Malachi Moore, on a go route, hauled in the pass and jogged untouched into the endzone.

And just like that, the Gators were right back in the game after allowing an early score. The 51-yard reception marked Toney’s 10th receiving touchdown this season, continuing Toney’s vastly improved play in what will almost assuredly be his final collegiate season.

