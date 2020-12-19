Gators inactives: Kyle Pitts in, starting safety Shawn Davis out for SEC Championship Game

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s list of unavailable players for the SEC Championship Game match-up with Alabama included starting safety Shawn Davis and reserve linebacker Jeremiah Moon, two players UF coach Dan Mullen had hoped to get back for Saturday’s contest.

UF star tight end Kyle Pitts did return to the starting lineup after missing Florida’s 37-34 loss to LSU, however, which was a promising sign for both Mullen and the NCAA Division I passing leader, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

The Gators also listed Davis’ backup, freshman safety Rashad Torrence, as unavailable, in addition to Kahleil Jackson, Ethan Pouncey, Lamar Goods, Jaelin Humphries and Lucas Alonso.

