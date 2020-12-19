Live updates: Follow along with our coverage of Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Special to Gatorsports.com

Alabama is on track to be the College Football Playoff's top seed if it beats Florida in the SEC Championship Game tonight in Atlanta.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide (10-0) are as good as in, even if the No. 7 Gators (8-2) upset them.

While Florida's hopes of reaching the national playoff likely ended with a shoe-throwing, 37-34 loss to LSU in The Swamp last week. It's possible the Gators, a 17-point underdog tonight, would get an invite with a win.

"We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win," UF coach Dan Mullen said Thursday. "I think LSU made it, when there were only two teams, with two losses, if I'm not mistaken. Does that sound about right? It was back in one of those years with the BCS. I thought they had two losses. Maybe I'm off on that one. Let's see. We'll worry about winning on Saturday night because that's all we can control. What happens after that, we'll see what happens next."

No two-loss team has reached the playoff since it began in 2014.

The Tide had won every game by at least 15 points. Its average margin of victory is a whopping 32.7 points.

Also on the line is one of the most prestigious awards in sports. Heisman Trophy voters have until Monday to submit their ballots. Those who are undecided can use tonight's game to sort things out. The three top contenders will be on the field.

The favorite, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, has thrown for 3,321 yards, completing 76% with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

DeVonta Smith, Jones' favorite target, has caught 83 balls for 1,327 yards. With 15 touchdown catches, he would tie Amari Cooper for the school single-season record with one against Florida.

A big performance Saturday might allow Gators quarterback Kyle Trask to make up ground he lost in the LSU game. Trask is far ahead of the next closest QB in passing yards (3,717) and TD passes (40). Though he was intercepted twice last week, he has thrown just five picks for the season.

SECOND QUARTER

9:07 p.m. | Harris scores again

Jones passes Najee Harris for a 7-yard TD to put Bama up 21-10 with 11:27 remaining. First pass for TD for Harris capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive.

Alabama 14 7

Florida 10 0

9:03 p.m. | Bama rolling

FIRST QUARTER

What went right: Florida’s first offensive possession. The unit responded to a 7-0 deficit by marching 73 yards in six plays, including a pair of third-down conversions. Kyle Trask moved the chains on third-and-6 with a 15-yard strike to Kyle Pitts, who was cleared to play against Alabama after missing the LSU game. Trask then tied it up on third-and-7, launching a deep ball to Kadarius Toney for a 51-yard touchdown. The offense’s second series also produced points, with UF driving into Tide territory and adding a 40-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

What went wrong: An offsides penalty on Florida, which helped the Tide strike first. They went right down the field on their opening drive, but faced a third-and-10 from the UF29. Marlon Dunlap jumped offsides prior to the snap, a killer flag. Alabama barely moved the chains with DeVonte Smith’s five-yard reception, which would have been well short of the sticks without the penalty. Instead of forcing a field goal attempt, UF gave up a 19-yard touchdown on the ensuing snap. Trey Dean III picked off Mac Jones in the red zone on Alabama’s second series, but fumbled on the return. Jones threw a 31-yard TD to Smith on the next play.

Play of the quarter: Trask’s 51-yard bomb to Toney, which had shades of Danny Wuerffel’s touchdown pass to Jacquez Green in the 1996 SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

Trending: Alabama’s Smith, who already has 83 yards receiving and a score on five catches.

— Zach Abolverdi

8:56 p.m. | Gators get sack

Jones sacked by Andrew Chatfield Jr. for a loss of 5 yards to the UF 48

UF defensive end Zach Carter called with a personal foul penalty to keep Tide marching.

Alabama 14

Florida 10

8:50 p.m. | McPherson kicks

Evan McPherson brings UF within 14-10 with a 40-yard field goal at the 1:57 mark to cap a 10-play, 56-yard drive.

Emory Jones picks up a first down to the Alabama 28 on a 17-yard run for the Gators.

8:43 p.m. | Tide back up

In a wild sequence, after safety Trey Dean makes an interception, but fumbles after being hit, Jones passes to Smith for a 31-yard score.

Jones' pass was intercepted Dean, who returned for 19 yards to the UF 31, he fumbled, forced by John Metchie III, recovered by DeVonta Smith.

Mac Jones passing Crimson Tide down the field with completions of 24 and 15 yards.

8:30 p.m. | Gators tie score

Trask hits a 51-yard TD pass to Kadarius Toney to bring the Gators even at 7-all to cap a 76-yard drive in six plays. It's Toney's 10th receiving score.

Kyle Pitts makes his return with a third-down catch for a first down for the Gators at the UF 46.

8:21 p.m. | Tide scores first

Najee Harris runs for an 8-yard TD to cap a nine-play, 70-yard drive and a 7-0 Bama lead.

8:05 p.m. | UF's unavailable list

David Reese, Shawn Davis, Jeremiah Moon, Ethan Pouncey, Rashad Torrence II, Lamar Goods and Jaelin Humphries.

7:50 p.m. | Gators earn degrees

Five Gator players watched UF Commencement ceremonies from Atlanta – Jean Delance, Jeremiah Moon, Nick Oelrich, Kyle Trask and Michael Weir. Trask earned a Master's in Sports Management.

7:12 p.m.|Doing work

Florida and Alabama players warm up before the 8 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

6:26 p.m. | Checking it out

Players from both sides get a look inside the stadium before the 8 p.m. kickoff.

6 p.m. | Pitts cleared to play

Mullen announced Sunday that standout tight end Kyle Pitts would play tonight vs. Alabama. Sure enough, UF trainers have cleared Pitts to play.

Pitts was scratched from Florida's home finale against LSU last Saturday as a precaution. UF lost that game 37-34.

Pitts was dinged up in the Tennessee game, and Florida's medical staff thought it was best to give him an extra week to recover. The Gators did not specify his injury.

Pitts has 36 receptions for 641 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns in 6 1/2 games this season.

He missed 2 1/2 games because of a concussion and a broken nose, injuries stemming from a hard hit against Georgia in early November.

Kemore Gamble started in Pitts' place, and Keon Zipperer also filled the void.

6:01 p.m. | Before tonight's game

Want to check out tonight's game? Tonight's championship will be on CBS, and also CBS All-Access.

The latest line as of Saturday afternoon had the Gators as a 15 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM.

