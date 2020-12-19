See the CBS Sports story on Kyle Trask's long road to the SEC Championship

Florida Gators fans may know the story about how Kyle Trask had to wait his turn in high school and college, but the nation got a glimpse of what his high school coach called "the greatest story in college football."

Though his coach at Manvel High in Texas, Kirk Martin, chose D'Eriq King over Trask when the current Gators quarterback was a sophomore, although Trask started as a freshman.

King, of course, had a slew of talent too -- and ended up first at the University of Houston and then with the Miami Hurricanes for his senior season.

"Man, Kyle Trask is the greatest example of patience," Martin said in the interview.

Trask could've left Manvel for another school, but stuck around and ended up signed by the Florida Gators. And once more, Trask had to wait his turn on the depth chart, thanks to injuries at first, behind the likes of Malik Zaire and Feleipe Franks.

But last season, with Franks injured against Kentucky, Trask finally got his shot. He hasn't given the spot back.

Martin says during the interview that he'd be the guy "who cut Michael Jordan", echoing the famous story about how Jordan didn't make the team at Laney High School as a sophomore. But Jordan did make the team as a junior, and Trask did finally get his shot.