Live updates: Gators football national signing day

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

The Gators currently have 26 members in their 2021 class, which is ranked No. 5 nationally by ESPN and No. 7 by Rivals and 247Sports. After signing back-to-back top-10 classes the past two years, UF coach Dan Mullen could finish with his highest-ranked class in this cycle.

While restrictions brought about by the pandemic prevent face-to-face communication between players and coaches (staffs can’t visit high schools), many of those high school seniors will finalize their decision by signing national letters of intent during the early signing period which begins today.

Florida football 2021 recruiting class

Twenty one of Florida’s verbal commitments are expected to sign this week. Wide receiver Trevonte Rucker (Ocala), athlete Charles Montgomery (Seffner), offensive tackle Javonte Gardner (Orlando), offensive tackle Adrein Strickland (Lynn Haven) and JUCO guard Deyavie Hammond (Independence, Kansas) have let it be known they will sign in February.

8:37 a.m. | Huge help

Three-star defensive tackle Desmond Watson (6-5, 385 pounds) is now officially a Gator after sending in his signed letter of intent. Watson, who joined the program back in July, gives the Gators a sizable presence along the defensive. Weighing in at 385 pounds, Watson also held scholarship offers from Alabama and Miami.

8:08 a.m. | More TEs

Florida's tight end room will be nuts this summer, even with the departure to the NFL by Kyle Pitts. Gators received the national letter from Jacksonville Episcopal tight end Nick Elksnis, a 6-6, 240-pound tight end ranked No. 14 in the country.

7:55 a.m. | Tight end depth

Gators added the signature of Gage Wilcox, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end from Tampa. Wilcox is the 249th-ranked recruit and the 10th-ranked tight end in the country.

7:37 a.m.: | OL help

Four-star offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil is officially a new member of Florida’s class after sending in his signed letter of intent. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Murphy, North Carolina, is “tough, nasty and physical” according to Mullen. He plans on enrolling early at Florida in Spring.

7:31 a.m. | Special snapper

Florida’s commitment at long snapper, Rocco Underwood, has become the third prospect in the 2021 class to send in a signed letter of intent. The Lake Mary prospect also holds offers from the likes of Alabama and Arkansas, and he’s a member of the Polynesian Bowl roster. Mullen made sure to note the Gators believe they just signed the “best long snapper in the country”.

7:18 a.m.: | Safety help

Now things are rolling, as safety Donovan McMillon has become the second UF commit to finalize their recruitment by the Gators. McMillon has sent in his signed letter of intent, Mullen confirmed, although it remains to be seen if he will also enroll early.

7:13 a.m. | New Sgt. Slaughter

As expected, that didn’t take long. The first signed letter of intent is in, and it’s from a local prospect – Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jake Slaughter. Florida coach Dan Mullen announced Slaughter’s signing, adding “A leader up front!” to his message. One down, many more to go.

7:00 a.m. | Let's Go

Early Signing Day once again is upon us, and it’s sure to be a busy one for the Gators, albeit one likely lacking in surprises. Who will be the first Gators signee to send in their signed letter of intent? We will know soon.