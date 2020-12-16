How to watch Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in SEC Championship Game on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators and coach Dan Mullen will look to win their ninth SEC championship and upend the College Football Playoff when they face the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide, led by Nick Saban, on Saturday in Atlanta.

The SEC Championship kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

The No. 11 Gators (8-2) lost a heartbreaker last week at The Swamp against LSU. Heisman hopeful quarterback Kyle Trask has completed 70.2% of his passes this season for an FBS-leading 3,717 yards and a Florida-record 40 touchdowns against five interceptions. The dynamic Gators offense also features tight end Kyle Pitts (36 catches, 641 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Kadarius Toney (977 yards from scrimmage, 10 TDs).

No. 1 Alabama (10-0) has averaged 49.5 points per game, third in FBS. Their Heisman candidate quarterback, Mac Jones, has completed 76.4% of his passes for 3,321 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions. Running back Najee Harris has rushed for 1,084 yards and 22 TDs, the most in FBS. Receiver Devonta Smith has 83 catches for an FBS-leading 1,327 yards and 15 TDs (second in FBS).

The Crimson Tide lead the series between the two teams 27-14 and have won the past six meetings, most recently in 2016. They have faced off in eight SEC Championship Games, splitting those matchups four apiece with Alabama winning the past two (2015, 2009).

How to watch Gators vs. Crimson Tide in SEC Championship Game

Game start: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

TV: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

Online: CBS All Access (7-day free trial) and the CBS Sports app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: TuneIn, FloridaGators.com

Will there be fans?

Capacity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is capped at 16,500 for the SEC Championship Game.

