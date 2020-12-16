Meet members of Florida's 2021 signing day recruiting class

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida's 2021 football signing class after sending the school their National Letters of Intent:

DL JUSTUS BOONE (6-5, 250)

Sumter (SC)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 21 strong-side defensive end

Commit date: Feb. 26, 2020

Twitter handle: @JustusBoone6

The final word: 247Sports writer Charles Power compares Boone’s game to that of Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Breeland Speaks. Signed with Florida despite significant interest from nearby University of South Carolina. Ranked the No. 2 prospect in the 2021 class out of South Carolina by ESPN. Will enroll early at UF.

WR MARCUS BURKE (6-3, 180)

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 2

Commit date: July 20, 2020

Twitter handle: @CERTIFIED_MB4

The final word: Burke was a second-team selection to the Florida Times-Union’s All-Area list after helping lead his team to the 3A state playoffs. He will compete in the state championship game just hours after signing with Florida over offers from FSU, Miami and Georgia. Will enroll early at UF.

TE NICK ELKSNIS (6-6, 220)

Episcopal (Jacksonville)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 14 tight end

Commit date: March 7, 2020

Twitter handle: @NickElksnis

The final word: ESPN has Elksnis in the top-300 and ranks him as a four-star prospect. A Times-Union All-First Coast first-team selection, Elksnis committed to Florida less than a week after backing off a commitment to Penn State. He’ll enroll early at Florida as well.

QB JALEN KITNA (6-4, 200)

Burleson (Texas)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 35 pro-style quarterback

Commit date: May 26, 2020

Twitter handle: @KitnaJalen

The final word: Kitna transferred to Burleson from Frisco Reedy for his senior season to be coached by his father, former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. Holds offers from Boston College and Arizona. A four-star prospect by ESPN, Kitna will enroll early at UF.

DB JASON MARSHALL JR. (6-2, 180)

Miami Palmetto

247 Composite: 5-star, No. 2 cornerback

Commit date: Aug. 9, 2020

Twitter handle: @JasonJr3

The final word: Florida’s top-ranked signee in the class, Marshall wasn’t just courted until the last minute by the ‘Canes. Alabama and coach Nick Saban kept calling, but Marshall stuck with the Gators in the end. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins predicts Marshall “should develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level.” Marshall will enroll early.

S DONOVAN MCMILLON (6-2, 193)

Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 11 safety

Commit date: July 18, 2020

Twitter handle: @donovanmcmillo3

The final word: McMillon received more than 50 scholarship offers from Division I programs during his high school career. Barton Simmons, 247Sports’ director of scouting, says McMillon is a “big safety that appears to have the frame to land at linebacker or rover depending on development,” adding he “has a can’t-miss presence on the field.” McMillon is an early enrollee for the Gators.

OL YOUSEF MUGHARBIL (6-5, 304)

Murphy (NC)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 15 offensive guard

Commit date: Nov. 6, 2020

Twitter handle: @yousefmugharbi1

The final word: Florida’s highest-ranked offensive lineman in the 2021 class. Barton Simmons, 247Sports’ director of scouting, said Mugharbil is a “nasty run blocker that plays through the whistle” in his evaluation on April 21, 2020.

WR DAEJON REYNOLDS (6-2, 210)

Grayson (GA)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 46 wide receiver

Commit date: Feb.3, 2020

Twitter handle: @DaejonReynolds

The final word: A Super 11 selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Reynolds finished the 2020 season with 1,534 receiving yards on 88 receptions, 14 of which went for touchdowns. Early enrollee.

OL JAKE SLAUGHTER (6-4, 300)

Trinity Catholic (Ocala)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 10 offensive center

Commit date: July 24, 2020

Twitter handle: @JakeSlaughter5

The final word: Flipped from FSU to Florida. An Ocala Star-Banner All-County first-team selection, Slaughter also received offers from Auburn and Arkansas.

DL CHRISTOPHER THOMAS JR. (6-6, 290)

Dunbar (Fort Myers)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 27 defensive tackle

Commit date: Sept. 23, 2019

Twitter handle: @christhomas_850

The final word: Received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State and Miami, among others. A Tallahassee native, Thomas will enroll early at Florida.

LS JONATHAN ROCCO UNDERWOOD (6-4, 220)

Lake Mary

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 109 tight end

Commit date: July 24, 2020

Twitter handle: @rocco_4015

The final word: Recruited to play long snapper at Florida, Underwood is cousins with two former Gators punters, Johnny and Tommy Townsend. Underwood, who was invited to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, also played tight end in high school.

DL DESMOND WATSON (6-5, 380)

Armwood (Seffner)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 23 defensive tackle

Commit date: July 30, 2020

Twitter handle: @DesmondWatson12

The final word: Was recruited by Alabama, LSU, Miami and Florida State before committing to the Gators. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins says Watson “has the looks of the ideal nose tackle for 3-4 defense that should be able to develop into a multi-year contributor for a Power 5 program.” Watson is enrolling early.

TE GAGE WILCOX (6-4, 228)

Jefferson (Tampa)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 12 tight end

Commit date: Feb. 28, 2020

Twitter handle: @GageWilcox12

The final word: An above average pass-catcher, Wilcox signed with the Gators over several SEC programs, including Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss. Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, says Wilcox is a “big target who is rugged after the catch” who is also “physical and willing to take on contact.”

DL/OLB JEREMIAH WILLIAMS (6-3, 224)

Ramsay High (Birmingham, AL)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 5 weak-side defensive end

Commit date: Oct. 26, 2020

Twitter handle: @officialscoob

The final word: A member of the All-American Bowl roster, Williams decided at the last minute to sign early with the Gators. He received interest until the end from the Crimson Tide and initially announced he’d sign in February before a late change of heart. The defensive end/outside linebacker is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.