Florida staff fends off Alabama for top commits

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

Third-year Florida coach Dan Mullen signed his third consecutive top-10 recruiting class Wednesday.

More importantly, he and his staff members enjoyed their third straight drama-free signing day.

No decommitments, no flips and no shenanigans.

The Gators signed 21 of the 26 members in their 2021 class, which is currently ranked No. 8 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. The notable additions are a trio of top-100 recruits: five-star cornerback Jason Marshall (No. 27 overall), four-star weakside defensive end Jeremiah Williams (No. 5) and four-star strongside defensive end Tyreak Sapp (No. 96).

UF had to fend off other schools for all of them.

Marshall, who committed to Florida over Alabama and Miami on Aug. 9, received a personal call this week from Tide coach Nick Saban, but told him he was sticking with the Gators.

Sapp came to the same conclusion after initially planning to make a final decision in February. Alabama had been pushing for a flip for months — as well as Ohio State and Miami — but he decided to sign early with UF.

Williams also was on the fence in the 11th hour despite recently joining Florida’s class on Oct. 26. Auburn continued its pursuit and he revealed late Monday that he would be signing in February to be sure of his decision.

But on Tuesday, Williams changed his tune and tweeted that he was signing early after long talks with linebackers coach and primary recruiter Christian Robinson.

Williams wasn’t the only prospect Robinson had to hang on to.

Four-star linebacker Chief Borders reaffirmed his commitment to the Gators on Thanksgiving after getting accepted into Stanford, his dream school growing up. He’s one of five high school finalists for the 2020 Butkus Award.

Florida’s linebacker class also includes four-star Diwun Black, the nation’s No. 1 JUCO recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The other top-rated signees include quarterback Carlos Del Rio, wide receiver Marcus Burke and safeties Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon.

Del Rio is an Elite 11 finalist and one of two signal callers in the class, along with three-star Jalen Kitna (the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna). They will provide UF with more depth at quarterback behind returners Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

The Gators lose three receivers after this season, and Burke will help fill that void. They also have a pair of four-star wideouts committed in Trevonte Rucker and Charles Montgomery, but both plan to sign in February.

With three departing seniors also at safety, Collier and McMillon were priority targets on the defensive side of the ball. Collier is rated a five-star recruit by Rivals and Florida is still after four-star safety Terrion Arnold, who will decide on Feb. 3.

The remaining positions of need for the Gators are defensive tackle (three seniors) and offensive line (four seniors). Their signings Wednesday included three-star DTs Desmond Watson and Christopher Thomas, four-star offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil and three-star center Jake Slaughter.

Florida has pledges from offensive linemen Javonte Gardner, Adrein Strickland and Deyavie Hammond (JUCO), but they won’t be signing this week. UF also will be adding ex-Clemson running back and former five-star recruit Demarcus Bowman, who is expected to enroll in January.

Dating back to the 2019 class, the Gators haven’t lost any commits to other programs during the final months of the recruiting cycle except for Miami four-star receiver Marc Britt, who had grade concerns and signed with Ole Miss last February.

The only other defection in December, January or February has been offensive guard Jovens Janvier, who failed to qualify academically and signed with Tennessee State.

Gators signing day

247 Composite class rank: No. 8 overall, No. 4 SEC

Top signees: CB Jason Marshall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 27 overall; WDE Jeremiah Williams, No. 4 weakside defensive end, No. 24 overall; SDE Tyreak Sapp, No. 8 strongside defensive end, No. 96 overall

Biggest miss: Four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey chose Georgia over Alabama and Florida on Wednesday. He’s from the Sunshine State and visited UF last Saturday for the LSU game.

Grade: A- — Dan Mullen signed his third consecutive top-10 class, fending off Alabama for two of his top commits.

— Zach Abolverdi