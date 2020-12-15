Heisman Watch: Florida's Trask tumbles to third

Eddie Timanus

USA TODAY

Not only did Florida's College Football Playoff chances take a hit Saturday night at The Swamp following the stunning 37-34 loss to LSU, but Gators quarterback Kyle Trask's Heisman Trophy candidacy also took a hard fall.

Trask dropped from first to third in the USA TODAY Network weekly Heisman survey.

Alabama continues to show the myriad ways it can dominate a college football game. This is creating a dilemma for Heisman electors who must determine which Crimson Tide playmaker to put at the top of the ballot. Quarterback Mac Jones retook the lead in our USA TODAY Network weekly Heisman survey, but teammate DeVonta Smith has been gaining ground steadily and is now in second place.

Jones was named first by 15 of 22 official Heisman electors who work for USA TODAY Network properties. He didn’t add to his season total of 27 touchdown passes in the Tide’s 52-3 romp against Arkansas, but then again he didn’t need to. He’s averaging 332 passing yards per game while completing 76.4% of his attempts.

Smith had no scoring catches on Saturday, but his electrifying 84-yard punt-return TD set the tone for the rest of the game. At his usual position of wide receiver, he has amassed 1,327 yards on 83 catches with 15 scores. Oh yeah, he also has a rushing touchdown. Five survey participants named Smith first this week. Tide running back Najee Harris, who increased his season total of rushing touchdowns to 22, is also getting votes.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in fourth but could make a move with a strong showing against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Final ballots are due next Monday.

Player, position, school First Second Third Total

Mack Jones, QB, Alabama 15 3 1 52

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama 5 3 6 27

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida 1 8 5 24

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 1 4 2 13