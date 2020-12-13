Gators now face top-ranked Crimson Tide in SEC title game

Special to Gatorsports.com

As you would expect following a stunning 37-34 loss to a 23-point underdog at home, Florida dropped in the college football polls released Sunday.

Also expect the Gators (8-2) to drop more than several notches from their No. 6 ranking in Tuesday's College Football Playoff standings.

The Gators fell five spots to No. 11 in The Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports and they also fell five spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press rankings Sunday.

Barely able to field a team because of injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 testing and contract tracing, the LSU Tigers forced Florida quarterback Kyle Trask into a fumble and two interceptions in a first half that morphed what was supposed to be a tune-up into a meltdown. Of Trask's four interceptions this season, three have been returned for TDs.

Now the Gators must regroup quickly for their SEC Championship Game date with top-ranked Alabama at 8 p.m. (CBS) Saturday in Atlanta.

“It's just one foot in front of the other, you know, and that’s what we plan on doing next week,” Trask said.

Florida faces Alabama for the 10th time in the league title game. It’s the most common matchup since the showcase event began in 1992. The Crimson Tide hold a 5-4 advantage, including three straight wins. Alabama just rolled through a 10-0 SEC season by an average margin of 32 points.

2020 SEC Standings

East

Florida 8-2

Georgia 7-2

Missouri 5-4

Kentucky 4-6

Tennessee 3-6

South Carolina 2-8

Vanderbilt 0-9

West

Alabama 10-0

Texas A&M 7-1

Auburn 6-4

Ole Miss 4-4

LSU 4-5

Arkansas 3-7

Mississippi State 2-7