Heisman Watch: Gators QB Kyle Trask breaks Florida record with 40th touchdown pass

With a 9-yard scoring pass to Kadarius, quarterback Kyle Trask became Florida's single-season record holder with 40 touchdown passes in a season.

He tied Danny Wuerffel's previous UF record of 39 set in 1996 earlier in the half Saturday against LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Trask, a strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy, also went over 400 yards passing for the fourth time this season against the beleaguered defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s unit.

Trask ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (360.3), and is on pace to eclipse the UF record set by Rex Grossman (354.2) in 2001.

Besides the Heisman, Trask is in line for other national awards:

•Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist

• Maxwell Award Semifinalist

Entering Saturday night's game, Trask leads the FBS in touchdown passes with 38, ranks second in passing yards with 3,243 and sits at No. 5 in passing efficiency (193.11) this season.

With his four passing touchdowns against Tennessee last Saturday, Trask became the ninth FBS quarterback since 2000 with seven games of four-plus passing touchdowns in a season.

The redshirt senior's 433 passing yards ranks 10th on the program's single-game school record list and joins Trask with Danny Wuerffel (four) as the only quarterbacks in Gators history with three career 400-yard passing games.

