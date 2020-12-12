Florida Gators football: Kyle Trask is picked off twice by LSU in back-to-back series

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida fans had reason to jeer in the second quarter when it came to UF's ball security.

LSU Tigers defensive back Elias Ricks jumped the slant from Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and sprinted 68 yards into the end zone for the defensive touchdown – but not before Ricks added insult to injury.

As he approached the goal line, Ricks looked back at Trask and appeared to taunt Florida’s Heisman hopeful quarterback before sailing untouched into UF’s end zone.

The Gators fans in attendance erupts into a chorus of boos, yet they unknowingly were just getting started when it came to showing their dismay.

On Florida’s very next drive, Trask completed a 50-yard pass to Trevon Grimes only to be picked on an unlikely sideline interception by Tigers defender Jay Ward. The officiating crew reviewed the play and confirmed Trask had thrown his second interception in as many drives.

Not the type of start the Gators or Trask were looking for against the defending national champions.

