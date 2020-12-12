Keyontae Johnson a part of Gators football Senior Night after basketball star's collapse

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson’s collapse late Saturday morning devastated Florida’s football team as well, many of whom know Johnson personally. UF made sure to honor the junior forward prior to taking on LSU.

Gators walk-on tight end Clifford Taylor IV included Johnson in his Senior Night ceremonies.

Prior to Taylor’s tribute, Florida held a moment of silence for Johnson and encouraged attending fans to keep the thoughts and prayers coming.

The Gators forward collapsed during the team's loss earlier in the day at Florida State. The preseason SEC Player of the Year was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition and would remain overnight Saturday.

