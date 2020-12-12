Florida Gators vs. LSU game beset by heavy fog in fourth quarter

The end of the Florida Gators' prime-time game against LSU looked a little different.

In fact, if you were at The Swamp on Saturday night, you might not have seen anything at all.

A dense fog rolled in during the fourth quarter in Gainesville, making it tough for Kyle Trask to throw the deep ball, Kadarius Toney to field punts and Gators fans watching at home to see any of the late drama when ESPN used its traditional sideline camera.

The Gators led 31-27 at the start of the fourth quarter when the fog started settling in and hampering visibility.

The game came down to a pair of late field goals, both of which could barely be seen heading toward the uprights. LSU's Cade York hit his 57-yard bomb with less than 30 seconds left to give the Tigers a 37-34 lead.

Florida's Evan McPherson had a chance to send it to overtime, but his 51-yard try with no time left went wide left.

Reporters at the stadium let their displeasure known.

The Gators fell behind shortly after the fog set in, and their comeback effort was clearly hamstrung by the heavy mist.

ESPN had to switch to the sky cam behind the offense to show the action. Some fans on Twitter were very OK with this development.

Oddly enough, it didn't matter where the game was played: Fog was a factor in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, as well.

