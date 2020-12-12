Florida football: Kyle Pitts among Gators unavailable vs. LSU

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s list of unavailable players included the surprising addition of star tight end Kyle Pitts.

The junior appeared to be sporting a hospital bracelet during his media opportunity Monday for undisclosed reasons; apparently Pitts’ injury was significant enough to keep him out of Saturday’s contest. It’s also possible Pitts saw Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith narrowly avoid becoming the victim of a play that looked a bit dirty.

Aside from Pitts, safety Shawn Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Moon remained out, while back-up running back Nay’Quan Wright was a late scratch. The Gators list also included linebacker David Reese, Kahleil Jackson, Ethan Pouncey, Rashad Torrence II, Lamar Goods, Hayden Knighton, Jaelin Humphries and Lucas Alonso.

As for LSU, the Tigers barely made the trip. LSU had just 54 scholarship players available for the contest. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the Tigers have just four linebackers available for the contest.

This comes after having a quarterback contest throughout the week between freshman quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Max Johnson, with the latter ultimately being announced as the starter for UF’s regular season finale. Making matters worse for the visitors, LSU also was without starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for the contest.

5 takeaways:LSU Tigers pull 37-34 upset over No. 6 Gators

Hazy Swamp:Florida-LSU game beset by heavy fog in fourth quarter

Heisman Watch:Kyle Trask breaks Florida record with 40th touchdown pass