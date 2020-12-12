Florida football: LSU Tigers pull 37-34 upset over No. 6 Gators

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

With dense fog covering The Swamp on Senior Night, LSU rained on Florida’s parade Saturday.

The Tigers upset the No. 6 Gators, 37-34, after Cade York broke a tie with his 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left. The game-winning kick was set up by Marco Wilson’s inexplicable unsportsmanmike penalty — for throwing LSU tight end Kole Taylor’s shoe after his four-yard reception on third-and-10 — to keep the Tigers’ drive alive.

UF (8-2) drove down the field on the ensuing series and had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Evan McPherson's kick was wide left from 51 yards out.

“We got it well within Evan’s range,” Florida coach Dan Mullen. “We expect that to be a pretty consistent field goal for him. We had an easier one than they did and we just missed it.”

LSU (4-5) overcame a 400-yard game from Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and career-high performances from receivers Jacob Copeland (123 yards) and Kadarius Toney (182 yards), one of 27 seniors who had their final home game spoiled by a rival.

“It’s tough loss,” Trask said.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Trask tracker

Step aside, Danny Wuerffel.

The single-season school record for touchdown passes now belongs to Trask. He broke Wuerffel’s mark of 39 with his 40th TD of the year in the third quarter, putting the Gators ahead 31-27.

The former Heisman Trophy winner congratulated Trask on Twitter during the game.

“Congrats,” Wuerffel tweeted at Trask. “You weren’t born when I threw 39 TDs in 1996, but you are the man now. And you have made Gator Nation very proud of you!”

Trask finished with 474 yards on 29 of 47 passing. It marked his second straight 400-yard game and fourth of the year.

He also rushed for two touchdowns after zero rushing scores on the season prior to Saturday. Wuerffel reached out to Trask after the loss and tried to cheer him up.

“He FaceTimed me, which was pretty cool,” Trask said. “It was pretty unreal. I mean, you hear about this guy and see him all over just Gator Nation in general. So to get to talk to him is really special, and it’s really cool that he has my back and shows support for me.

“So that was unbelievable, that was cool. And, you know, he was basically just telling me about how he lost his last game of the regular season when he was playing. They went back and they beat Alabama the following week, so it’s just one foot in front of the other. That’s what we plan on doing next week.”

Eerie sight:Florida-LSU beset by heavy fog in fourth quarter

One quarter, three turnovers

Trask tied Wuerffel’s record in the second period, but it won’t be a quarter he remembers fondly.

He had a total of three turnovers, including a pick-six, after committing just four all season (one fumble lost).

LSU freshman cornerback Eli Ricks intercepted him early in the second quarter and returned it for a 68-yard touchdown. On the following possession, Trask threw an ill-advised sideline pass that was tipped into the air by Kadarius Toney and picked off by cornerback Jay Ward at the LSU 15.

It marked Trask’s first game this season with two interceptions and the third of his career. He lost the ball again on a sack fumble right before the half, resulting in Cade York’s 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 24-17 lead.

“We lost the turnover battle. We turned it over three times, minus-three turnover ratio,” Mullen said.

Another second-quarter deficit

For the fourth game in a row, the Gators found themselves trailing in the second quarter to a team with a losing record.

But unlike the previous three weeks against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Tennessee, they weren’t able to overcome the deficit before the break.

Trask put Florida ahead 17-14 with his 19-yard touchdown strike to Jacob Copeland, but UF’s defense — after forcing back-to-back three-and-outs — gave up the lead with 33 seconds left in the first half. Johnson found a wide open Kayshon Boutte on a busted coverage for a 34-yard touchdown.

“The fact that we come out and turn the ball over three times in the first half doesn’t help,” Mullen said.

The Gators didn’t go back in front until late in the third quarter, but LSU answered on the next series with a nine-play, 84-yard touchdown drive.

Inactive:Kyle Pitts among Gators unavailable vs. LSU

Johnson gets the start

As LSU coach Ed Orgeron hinted earlier in the week, true freshman quarterback Max Johnson made his first career start Saturday.

Johnson, the son of former NFL and Florida State quarterback Brad Johnson, got the nod over T.J. Finely and performed well on the road against the Gators.

After throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown at Texas A&M and 110 yards against Alabama in relief of Finely, Johnson eclipsed 200 yards passing for the first time this season.

He finished with 239 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 36 passing.

“Give him credit,” Mullen said of Johnson. “I thought he played well. Didn't make a lot of mistakes. Made some runs, made some good throws.”

In their thoughts:Walk-on makes Keyontae Johnson a part of Senior Night

Three-and-out woes

Following Trask’s go-ahead touchdown pass, UF’s offense fell apart in the fourth quarter.

The unit had three consecutive three-and-outs after LSU took a 34-31 lead, gaining a total of eight yards in nine plays. That’s not a good trend for the Gators.

Last Saturday at Rocky Top, Tennessee became the first defense all season to hold them to a three-and-out on back-to-back drives after they had three straight games with none.

“It set us way back,” Mullen said of the three-and-outs in the fourth. “This game tonight's on the offense.”

Florida finally got out of its funk offensively with a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive late in the fourth to tie it up at 34 with McPherson’s 31-yard field goal. That was one of two field goals the Gators were held to in the red zone, along with a turnover on downs and Trask’s pick.

“If we score touchdowns in the red zone,” Mullen said, “we win by three scores.”

Up next

What: SEC Championship Game

Who: No. 1 Alabama (10-0) vs. No. 6 Florida (8-2)

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850